Dr. Gabrielle Le, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gabrielle Le, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Crofton, MD.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
Crofton Dental Suite2191 Defense Hwy Ste 210, Crofton, MD 21114 Directions (410) 498-4061Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had tooth extracted. It was so seamless. I recommend her.
About Dr. Gabrielle Le, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Le using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.