Dr. Gabrielle Mavelian, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Medical Clinic Of North Texas PA5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 334-1400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
She understood my various pending medical needs as a Senior just moving back to the DFW area from out of state after 30 years. She quickly assessed what needed tending to immediately & before I knew it, I had a number of referrals in the works for my specialists, my scripts ordered, a follow up appointment made, & everything I had gone in to address in establishing an Internist who Specializes in Senior Care had been wrapped up like a Christmas package! She is amazingly efficient, fast, & brilliantly assessed my needs. I never thought I would find a doctor I would think as much of as my Internist in Baton Rouge. I found her! First visit! I developed a problem that needs to be seen before my 1 month follow up, & she’s bringing me in to take care of me! She’s a Doctor who demonstrates her caring in her daily Practice by doing what she can for her patients, as she has shown me from the very start. She’s spectacular! What a comfort & priceless privilege it is to be under her care, & those of her Team, Office & Staff!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1003347964
Dr. Mavelian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavelian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavelian.
