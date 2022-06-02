See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Gabrielle Mavelian, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gabrielle Mavelian, DO

Dr. Gabrielle Mavelian, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. 

Dr. Mavelian works at USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mavelian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic Of North Texas PA
    5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 334-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Arthritis
Bursitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Bursitis

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2022
    She understood my various pending medical needs as a Senior just moving back to the DFW area from out of state after 30 years. She quickly assessed what needed tending to immediately & before I knew it, I had a number of referrals in the works for my specialists, my scripts ordered, a follow up appointment made, & everything I had gone in to address in establishing an Internist who Specializes in Senior Care had been wrapped up like a Christmas package! She is amazingly efficient, fast, & brilliantly assessed my needs. I never thought I would find a doctor I would think as much of as my Internist in Baton Rouge. I found her! First visit! I developed a problem that needs to be seen before my 1 month follow up, & she's bringing me in to take care of me! She's a Doctor who demonstrates her caring in her daily Practice by doing what she can for her patients, as she has shown me from the very start. She's spectacular! What a comfort & priceless privilege it is to be under her care, & those of her Team, Office & Staff!
    Terre Ferguson — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Gabrielle Mavelian, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003347964
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabrielle Mavelian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mavelian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mavelian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mavelian works at USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mavelian’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavelian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavelian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mavelian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mavelian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

