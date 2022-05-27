Dr. Gabrielle O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabrielle O'Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabrielle O'Connor, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MODENA / FACULTY OF MEDICNE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Locations
Oconnor Gabrielle MD31852 Coast Hwy Ste 202, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 499-5338
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Connor?
Dr. Oconnor and staff are knowledgeable, and helpful. I would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Gabrielle O'Connor, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English, Dutch and French
- 1720118961
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MODENA / FACULTY OF MEDICNE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Familial Hypercholesterolemia and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Connor speaks Dutch and French.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.