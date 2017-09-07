Dr. Gabrielle Schaefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabrielle Schaefer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA.
Dr. Schaefer's Office Locations
University Healthcare Alliance5575 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 330, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 734-3333
- 2 2500 Merced St Ste 320, San Leandro, CA 94577 Directions (510) 454-6383
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and thorough.
About Dr. Gabrielle Schaefer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaefer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaefer speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.