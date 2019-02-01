See All Ophthalmologists in Easton, PA
Dr. Gabrielle Schoeppner, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gabrielle Schoeppner, MD

Dr. Gabrielle Schoeppner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Penn.

Dr. Schoeppner works at Gabrielle Schoeppner MD Assocs in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schoeppner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwood Optical
    3735 Easton Nazareth Hwy Ste 205, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 258-7255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 01, 2019
    extremely satisfied.
    R.G.Overpeck jr. — Feb 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gabrielle Schoeppner, MD
    About Dr. Gabrielle Schoeppner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003875980
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Moorfields Eye Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Penn
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabrielle Schoeppner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoeppner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schoeppner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoeppner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoeppner works at Gabrielle Schoeppner MD Assocs in Easton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Schoeppner’s profile.

    Dr. Schoeppner has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoeppner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoeppner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoeppner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoeppner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoeppner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

