Overview

Dr. Gabrielle Sousa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Sousa works at Brigham Health Brigham and Women's Harbor Medical Associates - Pembroke in Pembroke, MA with other offices in Scituate, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.