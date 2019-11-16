Dr. Gabu Bhardwaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhardwaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabu Bhardwaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabu Bhardwaj, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Medical College - Punjab University and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 302, Gainesville, FL 32605
Directions
(352) 290-5901
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhardwaj?
Really like this Doctor not only for his professionalism but for his kindness & gentleness. His knowledge, understanding & wisdom are his greatest assets. He does not spend time talking or explaining things he feels you may not understand but he listens & is quick in his own understanding of how to treat you. I trust him & would love to have him as a primary doctor.
About Dr. Gabu Bhardwaj, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1811912553
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Illinois - Urbana College of Medicine
- University of Illinois - Urbana College of Medicine
- Medical College - Punjab University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhardwaj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhardwaj accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhardwaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhardwaj has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhardwaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhardwaj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhardwaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhardwaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhardwaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.