Dr. Gaby Thai, MD
Dr. Gaby Thai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-7720
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
My mother loves her, because she will call me at home to make sure that I'm doing what I should be doing. Tells you exactly how it is, but sometimes I want her to lie. She's one-of-a-kind, I have seen other doctors.
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Thai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thai has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thai speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thai.
