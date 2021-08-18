Dr. Gad Silberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gad Silberman, MD
Dr. Gad Silberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They completed their fellowship with Emory Hosps
TMH Physician Partners, Services by Southern Medical Group - Heart Rhythm Clinic2100 Centerville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 216-0100
- Doctors' Memorial Hospital
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Silberman is always so informative and patient with me. He does a great job explaining his recommendations and allows me time to make decisions rather than making me feel pressured to do anything I might not be comfortable with. I never feel like just a number to him which is rare and refreshing.
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1598752412
- Emory Hosps
- Cardiovascular Disease
