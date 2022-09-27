Dr. Gaddum Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaddum Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Gaddum Reddy, MD
Dr. Gaddum Reddy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington, TX.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Brain & Spine Specialists of North Texas - Arlington515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 407, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (682) 354-4206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a mass on the right side of my head from seizures and Dr.Reddy took as much as possible out just wanted to say Thank You Dr.Reddy your Great and Amazing at what you do keep on blessing...
About Dr. Gaddum Reddy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.