Overview of Dr. Gadson Johnson, MD

Dr. Gadson Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, College Medical Center, Huntington Beach Hospital, L A Downtown Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Anxiety and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.