Dr. Gady Har-El, MD
Overview of Dr. Gady Har-El, MD
Dr. Gady Har-El, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Ben Gurion University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at Lenox Hill, East 76th Street186 E 76th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 434-2323
Northwell Health1599 E 15th St Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (212) 434-2323
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Har-El has that human touch that goes and beyond what I had expected after being diagnosed with stage 4 Cancer. He always made me feel reassured and positive. He made my family feel welcome and was always accommodating. I felt extremely fortunate to have an outstanding sound professional with a warm touching personality.
- English, Hebrew
- State University Of Ny Health Science Ctr/Brooklyn
- Ben Gurion University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
