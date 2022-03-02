See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gae Rodke, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gae Rodke, MD

Dr. Gae Rodke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Rodke works at Dr. Jeffrey Yu OB/GYN in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Rodke's Office Locations

    Dr. Jeffrey Yu OB/GYN
    185 W End Ave Apt 1D, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 496-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 02, 2022
    Mar 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gae Rodke, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043318140
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hosp/SUNY Stony Brook
    Internship
    • U Hosp/SUNY Stony Brook|University Hosp/SUNY Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gae Rodke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodke works at Dr. Jeffrey Yu OB/GYN in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rodke’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.