Dr. Gaetan Moise, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (50)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gaetan Moise, MD

Dr. Gaetan Moise, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Moise works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood) in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Nyack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Spine Deformities and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moise's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ridgewood, NJ - 1200 East Ridgewood Avenue
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 327-8600
  2. 2
    Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Nyack)
    169 Main St, Nyack, NY 10960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 535-1655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myelopathy
Spine Deformities
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gaetan Moise, MD
    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255580858
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NY Presbyterian Hosp Columbia University Med Ctr
    Internship
    • New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gaetan Moise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moise has seen patients for Myelopathy, Spine Deformities and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Moise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moise.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

