Dr. Gaetano Pastore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gaetano Pastore, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Pastore works at
Locations
Cardiology Physicians PA1 Centurian Dr Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 366-8600
- 2 1401 Foulk Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 366-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been long time patients of Dr. Pastore and both feel that he is fantastic. He listens well, explains patiently, and shows genuine concern. Absolutely the best!
About Dr. Gaetano Pastore, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastore has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pastore speaks Italian.
