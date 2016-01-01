See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gagandeep Brar, MD

Hematology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gagandeep Brar, MD

Dr. Gagandeep Brar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Brar works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brar's Office Locations

    Weill Greenberg Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-6200
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Liver Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Liver Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation

  View other providers who treat Anemia
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Gagandeep Brar, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528323177
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gagandeep Brar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brar works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Brar’s profile.

    Dr. Brar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

