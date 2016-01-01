Dr. Gagandeep Brar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gagandeep Brar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gagandeep Brar, MD
Dr. Gagandeep Brar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Brar works at
Dr. Brar's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-6200Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Gagandeep Brar, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brar works at
Dr. Brar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.