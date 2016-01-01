See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Gagandeep Randhawa, MD

Internal Medicine
2.4 (11)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gagandeep Randhawa, MD

Dr. Gagandeep Randhawa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Randhawa works at Gagandeep Randhawa M.d. PC in West Bloomfield, MI.

Dr. Randhawa's Office Locations

    Gagandeep Randhawa M.d. PC
    5777 W Maple Rd Ste 180, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 539-9084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Gagandeep Randhawa, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Albanian and Hindi
    • 1649359506
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randhawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Randhawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Randhawa works at Gagandeep Randhawa M.d. PC in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Randhawa’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Randhawa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randhawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randhawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randhawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

