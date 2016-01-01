Dr. Randhawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gagandeep Randhawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gagandeep Randhawa, MD
Dr. Gagandeep Randhawa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Randhawa works at
Dr. Randhawa's Office Locations
Gagandeep Randhawa M.d. PC5777 W Maple Rd Ste 180, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 539-9084
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gagandeep Randhawa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Albanian and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randhawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randhawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randhawa speaks Albanian and Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Randhawa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randhawa.
