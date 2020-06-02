Dr. Gagik Khoylyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoylyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gagik Khoylyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gagik Khoylyan, MD
Dr. Gagik Khoylyan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Khoylyan works at
Dr. Khoylyan's Office Locations
All for Health Health for All Inc.1030 S Glendale Ave Ste 307, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 839-4160
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khoylyan is probably one of the few caring doctors. He is a real DR with a lot of knowledge! He might now have that “let’s chat and see what’s up attitude” but he for sure gives the right diagnosis and treatment. I have an option to any doctor. I chose him because he is always 100% correct with his diagnosis. And I love that he makes sure that medication is 100% needed before he recommends or prescribes! My family and I have 100% trust in our doctor and we are thankful to have him in our lives.
About Dr. Gagik Khoylyan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1821253261
Education & Certifications
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoylyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoylyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoylyan.
