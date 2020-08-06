Dr. Gail Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Otolaryngologists
- MD
- Prince Frederick
- Dr. Gail Anderson, MD
Dr. Gail Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gail Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Prince Frederick, MD. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Calverthealth Medical Center and MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Maryland Division131 Main St Ste 202, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Directions (410) 535-6975Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Chesapeake Otolaryngology Associates4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste A414, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 860-0985Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Calverthealth Medical Center
- MedStar St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Nodule
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Broken Nose
- View other providers who treat Chronic Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Conductive Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deafness
- View other providers who treat Deviated Septum
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Turbinates
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Facial Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Loss of Smell and-or Taste
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malignant Otitis Externa
- View other providers who treat Nasal Polyp
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Perforated Eardrum
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat TMJ
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tongue-Tie
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Polyp
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Positional Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer of Floor of Mouth
- View other providers who treat Central Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Central Vestibular Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Cholesteatoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Adenoid Infection
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Complex Fractures
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Continous Dizziness Similar to Menier'e Disease
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Cyst
- View other providers who treat Dysphonia, Chronic Spasmodic
- View other providers who treat Ear Cancer
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
- View other providers who treat External Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hyperacusis
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Labyrinthitis
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Larynx Conditions
- View other providers who treat Leukoplakia
- View other providers who treat Lip Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Loss of Taste
- View other providers who treat Meniere's Disease
- View other providers who treat Migrainous Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Nasal Cavity Cancer
- View other providers who treat Nasal Packing for Epitaxis
- View other providers who treat Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Nose Cancer
- View other providers who treat Oral Pharyngeal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media With Effusion
- View other providers who treat Otosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Palate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Peritonsillar Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pharyngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Problem Sleepiness
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cyst
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Tumors
- View other providers who treat Sinus Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Snoring
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
- View other providers who treat Sore Throat
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Disorders
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Treatment for Nose Bleeds
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Cyst
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Dysfunction, Familial
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Thickening
- View other providers who treat Vocal Papilloma
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
I have been seeing Dr. Anderson for nearly 20 years now....she has performed several surgeries for me and all without a problem (thyroid removed and sinus surgery ....she is very easy to talk to and will work with you to figure out whats really going on with your health concern.
About Dr. Gail Anderson, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1134160260
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.