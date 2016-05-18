Dr. Gail Bongiovanni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bongiovanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gail Bongiovanni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gail Bongiovanni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Bongiovanni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Ambulatory Surg Ctr9275 Montgomery Rd Ste 400, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 936-4520
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bongiovanni?
The office is very helpful and the doctor helped me so much with my chronic illness
About Dr. Gail Bongiovanni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891799441
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Phys/Surg
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bongiovanni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bongiovanni accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bongiovanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bongiovanni works at
Dr. Bongiovanni has seen patients for Diarrhea, Nausea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bongiovanni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bongiovanni speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bongiovanni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bongiovanni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bongiovanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bongiovanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.