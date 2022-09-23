Dr. Gail Burgey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gail Burgey, MD
Overview of Dr. Gail Burgey, MD
Dr. Gail Burgey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phillipsburg, NJ. They completed their residency with St Lukes Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
Dr. Burgey works at
Dr. Burgey's Office Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Caring For Women39 Roseberry St Ste 2, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (908) 847-1037Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
St. Luke's Caring For Women - Easton4051 Freemansburg Ave, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 503-7474Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burgey delivered my daughter and she is absolutely a fabulous Doctor!!
About Dr. Gail Burgey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1528097151
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
