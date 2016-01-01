See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Gail Greendale, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gail Greendale, MD

Dr. Gail Greendale, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Fac Development-Beth Israel Hosp

Dr. Greendale works at Ucla Dept of Medicine Professnl Gr in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis Screening and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greendale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla Dept of Medicine Professnl Gr
    200 Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-9718

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Gail Greendale, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1750309381
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Fac Development-Beth Israel Hosp
    • Rhode Island Hosp-Brown U
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gail Greendale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greendale is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Greendale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Greendale works at Ucla Dept of Medicine Professnl Gr in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Greendale's profile.

    Dr. Greendale has seen patients for Osteoporosis Screening and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greendale on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Greendale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greendale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greendale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greendale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

