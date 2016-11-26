See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Gail Ishiyama, MD

Neurology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gail Ishiyama, MD

Dr. Gail Ishiyama, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Ishiyama works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ishiyama's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center
    300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-6132
  2. 2
    UCLA Head and Neck Surgery
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 596-7198

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Vertigo
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 26, 2016
    Nov 26, 2016
Dr. Gail Ishiyama is one of the best doctors I have ever had. She gives me a thorough exam, is meticulous in her data collection of my symptoms and problems and is willing to answer any questions I have. Yes, she can run late, but with me, it is always because she has discovered something that needs a bit more investigation. I know two things. I am getting excellent care and I trust her implicitly.
    Los Angeles, CA — Nov 26, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Gail Ishiyama, MD
    About Dr. Gail Ishiyama, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639194038
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gail Ishiyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ishiyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ishiyama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ishiyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ishiyama works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ishiyama’s profile.

    Dr. Ishiyama has seen patients for Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ishiyama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ishiyama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ishiyama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ishiyama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ishiyama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

