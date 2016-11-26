Dr. Gail Ishiyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ishiyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gail Ishiyama, MD
Dr. Gail Ishiyama, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-6132
UCLA Head and Neck Surgery200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 596-7198
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Gail Ishiyama is one of the best doctors I have ever had. She gives me a thorough exam, is meticulous in her data collection of my symptoms and problems and is willing to answer any questions I have. Yes, she can run late, but with me, it is always because she has discovered something that needs a bit more investigation. I know two things. I am getting excellent care and I trust her implicitly.
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Neurology
