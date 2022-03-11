Dr. Gail Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gail Jackson, MD
Overview of Dr. Gail Jackson, MD
Dr. Gail Jackson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
Gail N. Jackson M.D.2211 Corinth Ave Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 451-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Bioidentical hormones, dr gail Jackson is amazing, Highly recommended
About Dr. Gail Jackson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1063401958
Education & Certifications
- Martin L King Hosp
- Martin L King Jr Hosp
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Howard University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
