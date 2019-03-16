Dr. Gail Jacoby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacoby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gail Jacoby, MD
Overview
Dr. Gail Jacoby, MD is a Dermatologist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Locations
Jacoby and Jacoby MDs1036 LAUREL ST, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 631-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacoby?
Gail has been my doctor for at least 30 years and you'll never find a more caring doctor. She devotes her life to her patients.
About Dr. Gail Jacoby, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1912987314
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacoby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacoby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacoby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacoby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.