Dr. Gail Mallard-Warren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gail Mallard-Warren, MD
Dr. Gail Mallard-Warren, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Uc Davis School Of Medicine M.D. and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.
Dr. Mallard-Warren works at
Dr. Mallard-Warren's Office Locations
Woman to Woman OB/Gyn Care Specialists6107 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 432-4963
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She may be busy a lot or they may make you wait a while sometimes-but overall I love her and her workers! I’ve came for my first born everything was great they took great care of me. I even came back for my second pregnancy! I love them! My mom told me about them when I first got pregnant because she had all her 5 kids with her including me lol
About Dr. Gail Mallard-Warren, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487665535
Education & Certifications
- OB-GYN- Valley Medical Center affiliated with UC San Francisco School of Medicine
- Valley Med Ctr
- Uc Davis School Of Medicine M.D.
- UC Riverside - B.S.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallard-Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallard-Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.