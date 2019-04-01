See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Gail Mallard-Warren, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gail Mallard-Warren, MD

Dr. Gail Mallard-Warren, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Uc Davis School Of Medicine M.D. and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.

Dr. Mallard-Warren works at Woman to Woman OB/Gyn Care Specialists in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Mallard-Warren's Office Locations

    Woman to Woman OB/Gyn Care Specialists
    6107 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 432-4963

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Gail Mallard-Warren, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487665535
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • OB-GYN- Valley Medical Center affiliated with UC San Francisco School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Valley Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Uc Davis School Of Medicine M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Riverside - B.S.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gail Mallard-Warren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallard-Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mallard-Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mallard-Warren works at Woman to Woman OB/Gyn Care Specialists in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mallard-Warren’s profile.

    Dr. Mallard-Warren has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallard-Warren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallard-Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallard-Warren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallard-Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallard-Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

