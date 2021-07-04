Dr. Gail McCracken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCracken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gail McCracken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gail McCracken, MD
Dr. Gail McCracken, MD is a Pulmonologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. McCracken works at
Dr. McCracken's Office Locations
Pulmonary Associates PA5800 W 10th St, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 663-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care for my son with cardiac arrest. She visits when other doctors do not show. Very approachable and speaks in clear language the family can understand. She was one of the doctors instrumental in saving my son’s life. May Gods richly bless Dr McCracken’s life.
About Dr. Gail McCracken, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447203120
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. McCracken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCracken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCracken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCracken works at
Dr. McCracken has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCracken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McCracken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCracken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCracken, there are benefits to both methods.