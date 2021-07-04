Overview of Dr. Gail McCracken, MD

Dr. Gail McCracken, MD is a Pulmonologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. McCracken works at Pulmonary Associates PA in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.