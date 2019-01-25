Dr. Gail Raether, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raether is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gail Raether, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gail Raether, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chanhassen, MN.
Locations
Metro Dentalcare Chanhassen7806 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN 55317 Directions (952) 206-5132
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was my dentist for last 6 years. Yesterday I found out she sold her clinic in Englewood and now she is teaching in CU. I am trying to find her in CU to find out if she is going to practice in some other place. If you know her contact please let me know at allisahr@gmail.com
About Dr. Gail Raether, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1598926115
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raether has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raether accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Raether using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Raether has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Raether. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raether.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raether, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raether appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.