Dr. Gail Roboz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roboz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gail Roboz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gail Roboz, MD
Dr. Gail Roboz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Roboz works at
Dr. Roboz's Office Locations
-
1
Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roboz?
Dr Roboz has been helping my father with CML-P190, which is a rare form of leukemia. She is both knowledgeable and compassionate. Her bedside manner actually helps my dad to cope with his illness. She takes the time to walk him through all of the variables. Her compassion is appreciated and her insights trusted. Thank you to Dr. Roboz for supporting us during this trying time. It is beyond appreciated.
About Dr. Gail Roboz, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hungarian
- 1417044504
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Beth Israel Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roboz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roboz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roboz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roboz works at
Dr. Roboz has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roboz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roboz speaks Hungarian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Roboz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roboz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roboz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roboz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.