Dr. Gail Roboz, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gail Roboz, MD

Dr. Gail Roboz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Roboz works at Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Roboz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center
    520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Treatment frequency



Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 25, 2022
    Dr Roboz has been helping my father with CML-P190, which is a rare form of leukemia. She is both knowledgeable and compassionate. Her bedside manner actually helps my dad to cope with his illness. She takes the time to walk him through all of the variables. Her compassion is appreciated and her insights trusted. Thank you to Dr. Roboz for supporting us during this trying time. It is beyond appreciated.
    TML — Mar 25, 2022
    About Dr. Gail Roboz, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417044504
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gail Roboz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roboz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roboz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roboz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roboz works at Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Roboz’s profile.

    Dr. Roboz has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roboz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Roboz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roboz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roboz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roboz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

