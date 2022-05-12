Overview of Dr. Gail Sanson, MD

Dr. Gail Sanson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Sanson works at Trinity Hospitalist Group in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.