Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gail Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gail Schwartz, MD
Dr. Gail Schwartz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Dr. Gail L. Schwatz, MD6812 N Oracle Rd Ste 114, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 544-4245
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwartz has been my psychiatrist for several years. I see her for depression. She has always treated me with kindness, empathy, and respect. She is very knowledgeable and has worked hard to find the right medications to help me. She is accessible outside of working hours which was necessary for me especially at the beginning of treatment. The way I handle difficult challenges would be very different without her. Her staff is wonderful, too.
About Dr. Gail Schwartz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1013094218
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
