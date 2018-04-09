Overview of Dr. Gail Sullivan, MD

Dr. Gail Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Temple Jeanes Gynecology Assocs in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.