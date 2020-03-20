Dr. Gaither Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaither Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Gaither Davis, MD
Dr. Gaither Davis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hudson, FL.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Gaither G. Davis MD PA13910 Lakeshore Blvd Ste 120, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 862-3588
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Davis is a WONDERFUL ENT! He is so focused. So knowledgeable and very caring. NIce office. Nice waiting room. We trust him fully for all our ear, nose and throat maladies.
About Dr. Gaither Davis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1386624393
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.