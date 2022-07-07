Overview

Dr. Gaja Andzel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical University of Warsaw and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.



Dr. Andzel works at Danielle Sawyer Macknet MD in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in New York, NY and Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

