Dr. Galal El-Gazzaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Galal El-Gazzaz, MD
Dr. Galal El-Gazzaz, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. El-Gazzaz works at
Dr. El-Gazzaz's Office Locations
Broward Multispecialty Group LLC1625 SE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 831-2763Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
De El Gazzaz and Dr Palaios saved my husband's life in 2017. We will forever be grateful for their amazing skills throughout his surgery as difficulties occurred. These Drs are nothing short of miracle workers with incredible bedside manners which served my husband and my nerves well. Unfortunately these Drs are no longer at BHMC. I wish that I could find out where they have gone for I would continue to have my husband treated for his aftercare with them. They are truly the finest physicians we have been treated by. If you ever need a transplant seek them out. If anyone knows where they have transferred to please let me know. I wish you all good health.
About Dr. Galal El-Gazzaz, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1861740672
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Suez Canal University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Gazzaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Gazzaz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Gazzaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Gazzaz speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Gazzaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Gazzaz.
