Overview of Dr. Gale England, MD

Dr. Gale England, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They completed their fellowship with McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity



Dr. England works at Advocate Medical Group in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.