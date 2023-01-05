Dr. Gale Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gale Levin, MD
Overview of Dr. Gale Levin, MD
Dr. Gale Levin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rush University.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin's Office Locations
The Waynik Group52 Beach Rd Ste 104, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 386-0096
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levin impresses me with the time she takes with me -- it's not the 10-minute prescribe meds and out. She is in private practice so she takes a half hour with each patient. She is analytical and logical, but also empathetic and understanding when some psychotherapy is called for. When she prescribes meds she is thorough in checking for drug interactions, and pays attention to possible side-effects. She is the most intelligent psychiatrist I have ever had, which is not in the least intimidating because of the true care she has for me and her warmth and sense of humor. Her intelligence is important to me however, because it also leads me to trust her, and helps her quickness in understanding what I'm trying to say. Altogether she is the best psychiatrist I have ever had, by a large margin. The care she has for me is greatly appreciated.
About Dr. Gale Levin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Psychiatry
