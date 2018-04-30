Dr. Galen Chock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galen Chock, MD
Overview of Dr. Galen Chock, MD
Dr. Galen Chock, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Chock works at
Dr. Chock's Office Locations
Galen Yk Chock Inc1380 Lusitana St Ste 501, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 521-6030
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chock has been our pediatrician for over 32 years! I took my 5 children to him, & now my 2 grandchildren go to him. He is extremely knowledgeable & compassionate, & adjusts his approach as the children aged. He was an incredible mentor for the kids, ensuring they were appropriately prepared for the challenges of college, both healthwise as well as mentally. My kids feel comfortable with him, & he makes all his patients feel valued & important-both young & old. He is the absolute best!!
About Dr. Galen Chock, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1710964796
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chock.
