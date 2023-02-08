Overview of Dr. Galen Howard, MD

Dr. Galen Howard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Howard works at Urology Clinics of North Texas - Denton Office in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.