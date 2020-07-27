Dr. Galen Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galen Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Galen Huang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Galen Huang, M.D.6958 Brockton Ave Ste 202, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 364-0465
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have recently been thinking about Dr Huang who took care of me in the 70’s 80’s 90’s. He diagnosed me with ulcerative colitis when I was 25 or so. He put me on just the right medications. I went in and out of remission for a long time, but always, under his care, I had minimal symptoms. Now that I am 67 my symptoms are completely dormant. Dr Huang is kind, intelligent, and an excellent dr. All one needs to do is listen to him and follow his advice
About Dr. Galen Huang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1316971765
Education & Certifications
- UC-Davis Med Ctr
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Heartburn, and more.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.