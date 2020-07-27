Overview

Dr. Galen Huang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Galen Huang, M.D. in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.