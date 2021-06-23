Overview of Dr. Galen Kam, MD

Dr. Galen Kam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Kam works at OptumCare Orthopaedics and Spine Care in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.