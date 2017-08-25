See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Galen Wachtman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Galen Wachtman, MD

Dr. Galen Wachtman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.

Dr. Wachtman works at Seton Family of Doctors in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wachtman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seton Family of Doctors
    1601 Trinity St # 704-D, Austin, TX 78712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-8320
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Associates of Central Texas
    1015 E 32nd St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 477-6341
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Third-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Third-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 25, 2017
    Dr. Wachtman took his time at each visit. Answered all of our concerns/questions. He was extremely patient with my elderly mother.
    Duran in Austin, Tx — Aug 25, 2017
    About Dr. Galen Wachtman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619030418
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Galen Wachtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wachtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wachtman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wachtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wachtman works at Seton Family of Doctors in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wachtman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wachtman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wachtman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wachtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wachtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

