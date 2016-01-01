Overview

Dr. Galia Beitner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Beitner works at South Campus Partners in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Mokena, IL and Palos Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.