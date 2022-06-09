See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Coconut Creek, FL
Dr. Galia Kamishev, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Galia Kamishev, MD

Dr. Galia Kamishev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.

Dr. Kamishev works at Conviva Care Centers in Coconut Creek, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kamishev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MCCI Medical Group
    1301 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 971-2266

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Insomnia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Insomnia
Vitamin D Deficiency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 09, 2022
    my visits are always good she takes very good care of me no complaints. i have a lot of problems so thank god for her helping me.
    laura smith — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Galia Kamishev, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1447206925
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Galia Kamishev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamishev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamishev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamishev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamishev works at Conviva Care Centers in Coconut Creek, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kamishev’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamishev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamishev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamishev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamishev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

