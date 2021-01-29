Dr. Galina Bogorodskaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogorodskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galina Bogorodskaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Galina Bogorodskaya, MD
Dr. Galina Bogorodskaya, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Bogorodskaya's Office Locations
1
SIMEDHealth Sleep Center4881 NW 8th Ave Ste 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 224-2338
2
SIMEDHealth Neurology4343 Newberry Rd Ste 3, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 374-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Galina Bogoroskaya was very informative, she is better than most Neurologists I have been to in the past. Certainly worth the 1 hr ride to see her. She is a breath of fresh air, in my opinion.
About Dr. Galina Bogorodskaya, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1578543385
Education & Certifications
- Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute
