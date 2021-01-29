Overview of Dr. Galina Bogorodskaya, MD

Dr. Galina Bogorodskaya, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Bogorodskaya works at SIMEDHealth in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.