Dr. Galina Hornyik, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Galina Hornyik, MD

Dr. Galina Hornyik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Draper, UT. They completed their residency with Primary Children's Med Center

Dr. Hornyik works at Wasatch Pediatrics in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hornyik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wasatch Pediatrics
    114 E 12450 S Ste 100, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 872-8926
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    4:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2023
    She’s amazing!! Great with both my girls!
    Caprice Hazen — Jan 30, 2023
    About Dr. Galina Hornyik, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962484576
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Primary Children's Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Galina Hornyik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hornyik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hornyik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hornyik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hornyik works at Wasatch Pediatrics in Draper, UT. View the full address on Dr. Hornyik’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hornyik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hornyik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hornyik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hornyik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

