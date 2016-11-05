Dr. Galina Ibragimova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibragimova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galina Ibragimova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Galina Ibragimova, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.
Dr. Ibragimova works at
Locations
-
1
Queens9876 Queens Blvd Ste P3, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 459-3000
-
2
Brooklyn3101 Ocean Pkwy Apt 1C, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 373-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibragimova?
She is a fantastic person and DOCTOR!!!
About Dr. Galina Ibragimova, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1679626022
Education & Certifications
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibragimova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibragimova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibragimova works at
Dr. Ibragimova speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibragimova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibragimova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibragimova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibragimova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.