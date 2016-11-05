See All Pediatricians in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Galina Ibragimova, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Galina Ibragimova, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.

Dr. Ibragimova works at Cohen Medical Practice PC in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Queens
    9876 Queens Blvd Ste P3, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 459-3000
  2. 2
    Brooklyn
    3101 Ocean Pkwy Apt 1C, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 373-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Newborn Jaundice
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Fever
Newborn Jaundice
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders

Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Galina Ibragimova, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1679626022
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
    Medical Education

