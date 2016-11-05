Overview

Dr. Galina Ibragimova, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.



Dr. Ibragimova works at Cohen Medical Practice PC in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.