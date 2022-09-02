Dr. Galina Karpenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galina Karpenko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Galina Karpenko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Volgograd State Medical Institute and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
New York Reproductive Medical Services, PC133 E 58th St Ste 1002, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 317-8700
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
We just want to say thank you so much to Doctor Karpenko and her team for helping us through our IVF journey. I wouldn't have gotten through it without Doctor and her amazing team! They are brilliant, caring and made me feel so cared for.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Volgograd State Medical Institute
