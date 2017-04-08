Overview of Dr. Galina Marder, MD

Dr. Galina Marder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University School of Medicine



Dr. Marder works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Rheumatology at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatomyositis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.