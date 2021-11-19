Overview

Dr. Galina Sabir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University Of Jana Kazimierza Wydzial Lekarski and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Sabir works at Galina Sabir MD in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.